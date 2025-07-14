Heavy rain causes flash flooding in Tioga, Broome counties

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information is available.

Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in Broome and Tioga counties Sunday night, washing out roads and damaging buildings.

The Newark Valley area was especially hard hit. Videos posted by residents on social media show much of the village’s main street flooded.

The Newark Valley High School is open for residents in need of shelter. Owego Church of the Nazarene has also opened an emergency meeting point and temporary shelter for people displaced by the flooding.

Radar shows showers and storms still present in the area. Heavy rain in northern Tioga and Broome Counties, especially the Newark Valley area, has resulted in several reports of flooding. If you come across a flooded roadway: Turn Around, Don't Drown! pic.twitter.com/fdFK4SNNCz — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) July 13, 2025

Emergency officials are urging residents to stay home if possible and avoid driving through standing water or flooded roadways.

As of 11:30 p.m. Sunday, parts of State Route 38 are closed due to flood damage with traffic being turned around at the scene, according to 511. Many back roads were flooded and washed out, according to local emergency response squads.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement on social media Sunday night that state agencies were on standby to support local responders.