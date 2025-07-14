© 2025 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heavy rain causes flash flooding in Tioga, Broome counties

WSKG | By Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo
Published July 14, 2025 at 12:33 AM EDT
Heavy rain in northern Tioga and Broome Counties caused flash flooding Sunday night, washing out roads and causing damage to buildings.
Glen Aubry Fire Company Facebook
Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Tioga and Broome counties Sunday night, washing out roads and causing damage to buildings.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information is available.

Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in Broome and Tioga counties Sunday night, washing out roads and damaging buildings.

The Newark Valley area was especially hard hit. Videos posted by residents on social media show much of the village’s main street flooded.

The Newark Valley High School is open for residents in need of shelter. Owego Church of the Nazarene has also opened an emergency meeting point and temporary shelter for people displaced by the flooding.

Emergency officials are urging residents to stay home if possible and avoid driving through standing water or flooded roadways.

As of 11:30 p.m. Sunday, parts of State Route 38 are closed due to flood damage with traffic being turned around at the scene, according to 511. Many back roads were flooded and washed out, according to local emergency response squads.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement on social media Sunday night that state agencies were on standby to support local responders.
Tags
Local News floodingtioga countybroome countynewark valley
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo
See stories by Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo