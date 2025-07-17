© 2025 WSKG

Seattle's Fat Mall provides fashion, accessories and joy for people with large bodies

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 17, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT
(Left to right) Alyss Seelig, Amber Seelig, Candace Frank and Kwame Phillips-Solomon stand in front of the Seattle Fat Mall. (Courtesy of Alyss Selig)
/
(Left to right) Alyss Seelig, Amber Seelig, Candace Frank and Kwame Phillips-Solomon stand in front of the Seattle Fat Mall. (Courtesy of Alyss Selig)

This spring, Seattle debuted what is being dubbed the “Seattle Fat Mall,” an amalgam of stores geared towards larger bodies. It’s also a place where plus-sized shoppers can find clothing and accessories that fit, without judgment or the frustrating realization that many retailers don’t stock styles in larger sizes.

The mall, now open on Thursdays and Saturdays, was the brainchild of sisters Alyss and Amber Seelig, founders of Curvy Cactus Clothing, and Candace Frank and Kwame Phillips-Solomon, who founded Chub Rub Clothing.

Seelig and Frank join Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about the new venture.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

