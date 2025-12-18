© 2025 WSKG

Please send correspondence to:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evan Wang, this year's National Youth Poet Laureate, wants to use poetry to enact social change

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 18, 2025 at 12:06 PM EST

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Evan Wang, the first young man to be named the National Youth Poet Laureate by the literary group Urban Word.

His love for poetry began in his early teens, inspired by other past winners like Amanda Gorman. Now, he wants to find a way to use poetry to organize his community and enact social change.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
NPR Art & Culture
Here & Now Newsroom