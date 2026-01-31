© 2026 WSKG

'Wait Wait' for January 31, 2026: With Not My Job guest Jon M. Chu

NPR
Published January 31, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Jon M. Chu and panelists Negin Farsad, Peter Grosz, and Annie Rauwerda. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Let the Games Begin, Flotus on Film, Tree-N-Tree

Panel Questions

The Back Door to Heaven

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell us three stories about a surprising new international tourist attraction, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Wicked and Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu answers our questions about Boston

Wicked and Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu plays our game called "Wicked good!" three questions about Boston.

Panel Questions

A Black and White Solution, Putting the WD in Whodunnit.

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Steel Cut Torment, Sssssssteam Engine, Open Ocean.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that we know trees can explode, what will trees do next?

