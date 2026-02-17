Remembering the night Jesse Jackson read 'Green Eggs and Ham' on 'Saturday Night Live'

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

The Reverend Jesse Jackson died today. He was 84 years old. Jackson was a giant of the Civil Rights Movement and a charismatic preacher. But he was also known for his sense of humor, like the time he read "Green Eggs And Ham" on "Saturday Night Live," as NPR's Elizabeth Blair reports.

ELIZABETH BLAIR, BYLINE: Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, died on September 24, 1991. A few days later, then-"SNL" cast member Kevin Nealon was anchoring "Weekend Update."

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

KEVIN NEALON: (As character) Like many of us, I grew up with Dr. Seuss, and one of my favorite stories is "Green Eggs And Ham." Here to read from this classic is the Reverend Jesse Jackson. Reverend?

(APPLAUSE)

BLAIR: Dressed in a suit and tie, Reverend Jackson starts out as if it were any other sermon.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

JESSE JACKSON: Tonight, rather than read from 1 and 2 Samuel, I read from Sam-I-am.

(LAUGHTER)

BLAIR: And then he brings his trademark fervor to the tale of the stubborn grouch who won't try green eggs and ham.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

JACKSON: (Reading) I will not eat them in the rain. I will not eat them on a train. Not in the dark. Not on a tree. Not in a car. You let me be.

BLAIR: Reverend Jackson faced plenty of naysayers throughout his life. He first appeared on "SNL" in 1984.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

JACKSON: A lot of people asked me, why was I going to be on "Saturday Night Live"?

BLAIR: The show was not known for having a diverse cast or a diverse audience at the time. His response? Meet people where they are.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

JACKSON: Sometime I communicate from pulpits, sometime from bar stools, sometime public parks.

BLAIR: The night Jackson read "Green Eggs And Ham" was the premiere of "SNL's" 17th season. NBA star Michael Jordan hosted. Public Enemy was the musical guest. And Spike Lee also made a cameo. But Jackson's reading was a standout.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

JACKSON: (Reading) I like green eggs and ham. I do. I like them, Sam-I-am.

(LAUGHTER)

BLAIR: It was a hit. The Black newspaper New York Amsterdam News wrote, the roar of the crowd raised the roof off the show. Elizabeth Blair, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

JACKSON: (Reading) Thank you. Thank you, Sam-I-am.

