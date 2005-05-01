Suspects Held in Aid Worker's Murder

Insurgent attacks strike in Iraq following the parliament's approval of a partial government. As many as 25 were reported killed in an attack on Kurds in the north, and scores more have been killed in car bombings in and around Baghdad.

An Australian citizen was reported kidnapped Sunday, soon after U.S. and Iraqi forces rounded up suspects in last year's kidnapping of aid worker Margaret Hassan, who is believed dead.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.