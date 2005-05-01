© 2023 WSKG

Suspects Held in Aid Worker's Murder

By Philip Reeves
Published May 1, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

Insurgent attacks strike in Iraq following the parliament's approval of a partial government. As many as 25 were reported killed in an attack on Kurds in the north, and scores more have been killed in car bombings in and around Baghdad.

An Australian citizen was reported kidnapped Sunday, soon after U.S. and Iraqi forces rounded up suspects in last year's kidnapping of aid worker Margaret Hassan, who is believed dead.

Philip Reeves
Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.