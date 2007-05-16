GOP Debate Showcases Candidates' Differences

The 10 GOP presidential candidates squared off for their second debate in Columbia, S.C. on Tuesday night. Slate's chief political correspondent, John Dickerson, was there, and he says the event was pretty lively.

Support among South Carolina voters is critical in choosing the next Republican nominee, and abortion and terrorism were key issues.

Dickerson talks about the candidates' performances with Alex Chadwick.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.