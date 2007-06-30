Putin and Bush Look to Lower Tensions with Meeting

When Russian President Vladimir Putin visits President Bush at the Bush family summer home in Maine on Sunday, they will try to revive some of the personal rapport the two seemed to have early in their relationship.

But would that matter, given some of the serious policy differences between Russia and the United States right now? Michael McFaul, a professor of political science at Stanford University, speaks with Scott Simon about the relationship between the men and their countries.

