NPR News

Plaintiffs Must Drop Cases in $4.85B Merck Deal

By Wendy Kaufman
Published November 9, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

The pharmaceutical company Merck announced Friday that it will pay nearly $5 billion dollars to settle claims involving the painkiller Vioxx. The settlement only goes into effect if a large number of plaintiffs agree to drop their cases, but that looks likely.

Thousands of people have alleged that the drug caused heart attacks and strokes. Merck estimates that a deal would stop up to 50,000 personal injury lawsuits.

Wendy Kaufman