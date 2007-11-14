FBI Finds Blackwater in Violation, Report Says

An FBI. investigation has found that employees of Blackwater USA violated rules governing the use of deadly force in a September shooting incident that killed at least 17 Iraqis. That's according to a report in The New York Times.

The shootings, which occurred in a busy Baghdad traffic circle, caused uproar about oversight of independent security contractors. Now the FBI has concluded that 14 of the killings were unjustified.

Times reporter David Johnston talks with Michele Norris about the latest in the FBI investigation.

