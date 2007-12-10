Rep. Harman Says She Raised Concerns to CIA

U.S. Rep. Jane Harman (D-CA) talks with Robert Siegel about the CIA's destruction of videotapes of interrogations.

In January 2003, Harman took over as the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, and as the ranking member, she was briefed in February 2003 about the videotapes' existence. After being briefed, she said, she sent a classified letter to the CIA raising concerns about the videotapes and the interrogation program.

The videotapes, said to show harsh interrogation techniques of al-Qaida suspects, were destroyed in 2005. Harman says she learned of the destruction after the fact.

