Cuba's President Fidel Castro has resigned, saying he will not seek re-election after 49 years in power. The 81-year-old leader underwent intestinal surgery in July 2006, which was marked with a transfer of power to his 76-year-old brother, Raul.

NPR correspondent Tom Gjelten discusses Castro's reign as the world's longest ruling head of state, and the significance of his resignation.

