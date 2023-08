The House of Representatives rejected a $700 billion dollar financial bailout plan yesterday. As a result, the Dow dropped over 700 points, the largest stock drop in history.

Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks of New York voted for the bill, while Democratic Congressman Robert "Bobby" Scott of Virginia voted against it. The two Congressmen debate the pros and cons of the bailout plan.

