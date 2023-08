President Barack Obama signs his economic stimulus plan into law today. But even the most ardent backers of the $787 billion recovery package caution Americans not to expect instant relief from the current crisis.

Money coach Alvin Hall is joined by Marcus Mabry, of The New York Times, and business professor Sylvia Maxfield to discuss what to expect from Obama's plan.

