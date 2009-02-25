Moms Of Fallen Soldiers Discuss Coffin Photo Ban

Since 1991, with only a few exceptions, the media has been barred from filming or photographing the flag-draped coffins of service-members as they arrive back at Delaware's Dover Air Force Base from Iraq and Afghanistan. But the Obama administration is reviewing the practice to consider whether the media restrictions should be lifted.

Karen Meredith and Merilee Carlson both lost children serving in the Iraq war — Meredith is the mother of Lt. Ken Ballard, who died in May 2004, and Carlson's son Sgt. Michael Carlson died in January 2005. The moms share their different perspectives on the photography ban, and discuss sensitivities involved for families of fallen soldiers.

