© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Expect The Unexpected: Global Politics In 2012

Published January 1, 2012 at 3:44 PM EST
Anti-government protesters shout as they carry a banner with portraits of several prisoners during a rally organized by the Moroccan Arab Spring movement in Casablanca on Dec. 25. The banner reads, "We demand the release of all prisoners because of anti-terror laws."
Abdeljalil Bounhar
/
AP
Anti-government protesters shout as they carry a banner with portraits of several prisoners during a rally organized by the Moroccan Arab Spring movement in Casablanca on Dec. 25. The banner reads, "We demand the release of all prisoners because of anti-terror laws."

The world will see big political changes with leadership shifts in China, Mexico, Russia, Europe, Egypt and particularly the Middle East in 2012, says David Rothkopf, a contributor to Foreign Policy Magazine.

"We're halfway through the initial wave of these [Middle Eastern] revolutions," says Rothkopf.

But it is possible that one of the biggest political changes won't happen in a physical location, but on the Internet. Rothkopf says he thinks we could see a big escalation of cyberwars between nations.

He also predicts that a critical piece of U.S. infrastructure will be shut down by a cyberattack, bringing online wars to the forefront of politics.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News