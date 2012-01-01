Global Economy Might Improve In 2012

What's the economic prognosis for 2012?

"It's kind of a meh, it's a B-minus," says Annie Lowrey, an economic policy reporter for The New York Times. "It's not going to be very good, but it's also not going to be very bad."

Lowrey says that most of the trends seen at the end of 2011 will continue into 2012. The unemployment rate is high, but improving. Economists are excited about the housing market because the low cost of housing has started a house-building mini-boom.

As for Europe, the weak banks will continue to have problems, which could spill over in the U.S.

The good news? Nobody is worried about a double-dip recession.

