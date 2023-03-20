Tye Tribbett: Tiny Desk Concert

It was a bit of a tight fit, getting the choir, horns and full rhythm section properly situated behind the center nook of the Desk where Tye Tribbett would eventually stand. As the band warmed up, there was concern that his voice might not carry over the fullness of the talented ensemble. During the rehearsal, he stood nearby, directing music cues, occasionally taking a moment to make "grrrr" vocalizations as the band adjusted to bring the loudness down. They quickly found just the right level and when Tribbett moved into place for sound check, his lead vocal both blended into and soared above the magnificence of the band's high energy praise music.

Even before the production crew pushed their record buttons, an excitement filled the air. As the first song developed, the intensity rose to an even higher level, setting the tone for an emotional, spiritual experience. Musical excellence was abundant as the singers lifted their voices with precise intonation, and Tribbetts' vigor was infectious. The complex instrumental arrangements included jazzy licks and funky beats that drove spontaneous but smooth transitions in and out of six inspiring songs.

Before the last tune, the encouraging "Be Alright," Tribbett exclaimed, "There is hope! You're never hopeless. I know your world gets dark and you feel all by yourself. You think nobody sees you but God sees you and not only does he see you but he's been with you the whole time."

SET LIST

"No Way"

"Get Up"

"Victory"

"Everything"

"He Turned It"

"Be Alright"

MUSICIANS

Tye Tribbett: vocals

Joseph Bethea: keys

Brandon Jones: keys

Thaddaeus Tribbett: bass

George "Spanky" McCurdy: drums

Jabari Johnson: guitar

Kevin Woods: trumpet

Joseph Streater: trumpet

Frank Rein: trombone

Jalisa Faye: vocals

Jewell Jones: vocals

Jocelyn Bowman: vocals

Sharon Ann: vocals

Billy Crayton Jr.: vocals

Brandon Edwards: vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bobby Carter

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault

Audio Mix: Josh Rogosin

Creative Director: Bob Boilen

Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Sofia Seidel, Maia Stern

Audio Assistant: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistants: Jill Britton, Ashley Pointer

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Pilar Galván

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

