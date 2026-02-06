Photos: Highlights from the Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Updated February 6, 2026 at 7:21 PM EST

The 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics kicked off in Milan on Friday evening, local time. Athletes representing over 90 countries march into the San Siro stadium filled with thousands of spectators during the opening ceremony in Milan.

The performance paid homage to Italian music, art and culture with tributes to composers, visual artists and films in a colorful spectacle. Performers included Italian actress Matilda De Angelis, American singer Mariah Carey, Italian singer Andrea Bocelli, Italian rapper Ghali and Italian ballet dancers Antonella Albano and Claudio Coviello, among dozens of other dancers.

Here is a selection of images from the opening ceremony:

Wang Zhao / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Italian ballet dancers Antonella Albano and Claudio Coviello perform during the opening ceremony.

Gabriel Bouys / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Colorful dancers perform under large tubes of paint suspended above them during the opening ceremony.

Piero Cruciatti / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Italian actress Matilda De Angelis (center) performs with dancers dressed as the three great masters of Italian opera: Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini and Gioachino Rossini.

Wang Zhao / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Mariah Carey sings during the opening ceremony.

Piero Cruciatti / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Performers dressed in the colors of the Italian flag line up during the opening ceremony.

Wang Zhao / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Members of The Corazzieri, the Italian Corps of Cuirassiers, raise the Italian flag during the opening ceremony.

Piero Cruciatti / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Two performers are suspended between two large rings.

Piero Cruciatti / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The Olympic Rings are revealed above dancers during the opening ceremony.

Javier Soriano / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Greece's flag bearer, Nefeli Tita, and other athletes representing Greece parade during the opening ceremony at the Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium in Predazzo.

Piero Cruciatti / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Canadian athletes march into the stadium.

Javier Soriano / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Colombia's flag bearer Fredrik Fodstad parades during the opening ceremony at the Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium.

Cameron Spencer/Pool / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images South Korea's athletes parade during the opening ceremony in Livigno.

Antonin Thuillier / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images An aerial view of the athletes parading into the San Siro stadium.

Cameron Spencer/Pool / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Athletes of Team Haiti arrive during the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Livigno. (Photo by / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Piero Cruciatti / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Italy's flag bearers Arianna Fontana and Federico Pellegrino parade with other athletes.

Piero Cruciatti / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images USA's flag bearer Erin Jackson parades with other athletes at the San Siro stadium.

Gabriel Bouys / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Italian rapper Ghali (center) performs during the opening ceremony.

Stefano Rellandini/Pool / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Final torchbearer Italian skier Sofia Goggia holds the torch of the Olympic flame next to the Olympic cauldron designed by Marco Balich at Piazza Angelo Dibona in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Julien De Rosa / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A general view of the Olympic flame in the Olympic cauldron designed by Marco Balich next to the Arco della Pace monument in Milan.