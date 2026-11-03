Election Day 2026: Photos from around the country

Against a backdrop of deep political division and with the control of Congress at stake, voters across the country are heading to the polls today to cast their ballots for the 2026 midterm elections. From lines at polling stations to the anticipation and reactions as the results come in, NPR station photographers are documenting the election in their communities.
Meredith Nierman is the Senior Editor Network Visuals at NPR where she collaborates closely with NPR member stations nationwide to elevate photojournalism across the network. She brings over two decades of experience in visual media production and leadership for public media from her tenure at GBH (PBS and NPR Member organization) in Boston.