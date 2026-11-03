Today is Election Day. Here are some races we’re watching

Voters will cast ballots in races across New York, Pennsylvania and the country today. Polls are open until 9 p.m. in New York and 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania. Information on polling locations can be found at the New York State Board of Elections website and the Pennsylvania Department of State's website.

In the Southern Tier, voters will choose candidates in local, state and federal races. WSKG’s reporters will be out on election night covering some of the biggest races across the region.

You can find election results, information on polling sites, district maps, and a Voter Guide Q&A with candidates here .

Here are some of the races we’ll be watching:

19th Congressional District

New York's 19th Congressional District covers Broome, Chenango, Columbia, Delaware, Greene, Sullivan, Tioga and Tompkins Counties and parts of Cortland, Otsego and Ulster Counties.

Incumbent Democrat Josh Riley is facing a challenge from Republican candidate Peter Oberacker. Riley was elected in 2024. Oberacker is currently serving on New York’s state Senate, representing the 51st District.

23rd Congressional District

New York Congressional District 23 covers Tioga, Chemung, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties and parts of Steuben, Schuyler, Erie and Niagara counties.

Incumbent Republican Nick Langworthy is seeking a third term against Democratic challenger Aaron Gies.

Further reading: Republicans rally in Elmira with governor hopeful Bruce Blakeman, NY23 incumbent Nick Langworthy

Reporter’s notebook: On the campaign trail with New York's 23rd Congressional District Democratic challenger

24th Congressional District

New York Congressional District 24 covers Seneca, Yates, Wayne, Orleans, Livingston, Wyoming, Genesee and Oswego counties and parts of Niagara, Ontario, Steuben, Schuyler, Cayuga and Jefferson counties.

Incumbent Republican Claudia Tenney is seeking reelection against Democrat Alissa Ellman.

58th State Senate District

New York State Senate District 58 covers Tioga, Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Yates, Steuben counties and parts of Allegany County.

Incumbent Republican Tom O’Mara is facing a challenge from Democrat Jim Bobreski.

52nd State Senate District

New York's 52nd State Senate District covers all of Cortland and Tompkins Counties and parts of Broome County.

Democratic incumbent Lea Webb is seeking reelection against Republican challenger Mike Bolles.

51st State Senate District

The 51st State Senate District includes all of Delaware, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Otsego Counties, as well as parts of Broome, Chenango, and Ulster.

Republican Chris Tague is facing Democrat Michelle Frazier. The seat is currently held by Republican state Sen. Peter Oberacker, who is running to represent New York’s 19th Congressional District.

123rd State Assembly District

New York State Assembly District 123 includes the City of Binghamton, the Villages of Johnson City and Endwell, and the Towns of Union and Vestal.

Democrat Dan Norton, Republican Lynn Parker and Independent candidate Heather Micha are vying for the seat .

Further reading: Democratic voters have choices in race to replace Lupardo in state Assembly

Reporter's notebook: the race for New York's 123rd State Assembly seat

124th State Assembly District

New York Assembly District 124 covers Tioga County and parts of Broome and Chemung counties.

Republican incumbent Christopher Friend is facing challenges from Democrat Andy Fagan and write-in candidate Miriam Osorio.

Osorio's voter data and voter history lists her residence in the 132nd Assembly District, according to documents from the New York state Board of Elections.

The state board of elections says the requirement to serve in state legislative office is that any candidate, even a write-in candidate, must be a resident of the state for at least five years prior to running for office and be a resident of the district at least 12 months prior to the election. WSKG’s Elmira-Corning reporter Natalie Abruzzo and News Director Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo spoke about Osorio’s eligibility last week.

133rd State Assembly District

New York Assembly District 133 covers Livingston County and parts of Ontario, Monroe, Wyoming and Steuben counties.

Incumbent Republican Andrea Bailey is running for reelection against Democrat Gladys Flores.

Broome County Sheriff

Republican incumbent Fred Akshar is seeking a second term as Broome County Sheriff. He is running against Democrat Matt Ryan and write-in candidate retired Broome County Deputy Kevin Griffiths.

Further reading: Broome County sheriff may face opposition in reelection bid

Broome County Legislature

Seven seats on the Broome County Legislature are contested this year:

Chemung County Executive

Incumbent Chris Moss is running on the Conservative Party line against Republican candidate Mark Margeson. Moss, who is seeking a third term in the county executive position, ran on the Conservative Party line after being defeated by Margeson in the Republican primary. Moss previously served as the Chemung County Sheriff for 13 years.

Margeson currently serves as Chemung County Legislator for District 5 and chairs both the county legislature and the county Industrial Development Agency.

Chemung County Legislature

Six seats on the Chemung County Legislature are contested this year:

Schuyler County Legislature

Two seats on the Schuyler County Legislature are contested this year: