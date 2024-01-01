WSKG wants to hear from you!

The 2024 Summer Olympics are being held in Paris, France and it's time to celebrate the world's greatest athletes from every corner of the globe.

WSKG wants to hear from you. You can submit an illustration or a vertical video based on the following prompts:

Submission Prompt:

• If you could compete in any summer Olympic sport, what would it be, and why?

• What PBS KIDS character would you want on your team?

Submit your responses to education@wskg.org. Dream big and Go for the Gold!

To submit an illustration, please download and use the template below. Be creative and have fun!

To submit a Vertical Video, send it to: education@wskg.org

(All video submissions must be recorded in vertical format.)

Get inspired with this compilation from PBS KIDS!

Learn more about the Olympics with PBS Learning Media

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Length:

Videos must be between 30 seconds and 2 minutes long.

Content:

Introduce yourself using only your first name and where you are from (do not reveal your last name.) Be creative and original in your presentation.

Language:

Use appropriate language. No profanity or offensive content will be tolerated.

Music and Sound:

Ensure all background music and sound effects are royalty-free or original content. Do not use copyrighted music or sounds without proper permission. Ensure the audio is clear and easy to understand.

Visuals:

Do not include any logos, trademarks, or branded content without permission.

Avoid displaying any personal identifiers, such as addresses, school names, or phone numbers.

Conduct:

Respect others in your video. Do not include any content that could be considered bullying, harassment, or disrespectful.

SUBMISSIONS

Rights:

By submitting a video, participants grant WSKG the right to use, share, and promote the video on their platforms.

Failure to comply with these rules may result in disqualification. Have fun and good luck!