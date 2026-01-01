WSKG’s The Revolution Will Be Poeticized

In 2026, America marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The Revolution Will Be Poeticized is an initiative that invites regional poets to reflect on America’s past, examine the present, and imagine hopes for the next generation through their original poems.

This is an open call to poets in the Southern Tier and surrounding region to submit one poem per person. Your piece should respond to one or more of these three core themes:

Looking Back – history, founding ideals, untold stories



– history, founding ideals, untold stories Right Now – modern America, democracy today, lived experience



– modern America, democracy today, lived experience Looking Forward – hopes for future generations

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of established regional poets.

Selected poets will be invited to the WSKG studios in Vestal to record their work.

We will produce short-form digital videos and audio to be shared on various WSKG platforms starting in June, as we approach the nation’s 250th anniversary on July 4th.

Submission specifics

The submission window will open on March 1st and close on March 30th. Submissions will only be accepted through this site.

Poets must be 18 years or older and reside within the 21 counties WSKG serves.

Poems must be in .pdf, .doc, or .docx format.

Only one poem per poet will be accepted.