Corning-Painted Post school district ballot measures include 4 new buses, $140 million budget

School districts across New York state have budget votes and school board elections on Tuesday. Voters in the Corning-Painted Post Area School District will decide on three ballot measures, including a nearly $140 million school budget.

Proposition 1 calls for the adoption of the school budget at $139,181,455 with a tax levy of 4.97 percent for the upcoming school year.

This tax levy is 1.08 percent more than last school year and requires 60 percent of the vote in order to pass.

Proposition 2 asks for approval of a bond resolution for $944,000 to fund the purchase of vehicles and equipment, including four new school buses for the district.

Superintendent Michelle Caufield said the new bus purchases ensure the buses are safe and in good working condition. Its fleet covers 238 square miles everyday.

“We go to the PA [Pennsylvania] border,” said Caufiled. “We [go almost] to Horseheads. One side of the street goes to Horseheads. The other side of the street goes to Corning, just where the county line is drawn. We go almost all the way to Watkins Glen. And then of course, we go all the way to Campbell-Savona. So we have a pretty wide reach. We're one of the largest districts, not just in our region in terms of mileage, but really in the state.“

Since 2020, the school district purchased 17 new buses; a combination of both large and small buses. In total, the district has 36 school buses and vans to transport its students. Additionally, the district subcontracts with several bus companies to handle some of its bus routes.

Proposition 3 is to fund the Southeast Steuben County Library for $1,479,119. The library is funded through property taxes within the school district.

Three school board member seats are also on the ballot. Three incumbents are up for reelection and one newcomer is vying for one of the three seats.

Polling places are open in the district on Tuesday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information on the candidates, ballot measures and polling locations can be found on the school board website.