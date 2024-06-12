Binghamton wins legal battle over plans to acquire deteriorating shopping plaza

The city of Binghamton has won a prolonged legal battle over its use of eminent domain to take ownership of a shopping strip on the city’s North Side.

The Binghamton Plaza retail strip has been around for decades. The building has deteriorated in the past few years, and many of its storefronts are now vacant.

Last year, the city announced plans to condemn the property, which sits along the Chenango River, next to the Cheri A. Lindsey Memorial Park. City officials hope to demolish the plaza, expand the park and connect it to a walkway along the river. The city also plans to redevelop the area, though officials say building housing could be complicated because the plaza site was once a city dump.

Several long-time businesses renting space in the plaza have pushed back against the plan. The company that owns the plaza filed a lawsuit asking a New York appellate court to stop the city from acquiring the property through eminent domain.

They argued the city did not meet the requirements of an environmental review or have a clear enough plan for the project.

But last week, the court unanimously sided with the city, ruling that it was justified in condemning and acquiring the property.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham has promised to support the remaining businesses in relocating. He said it could take several months to take over the property. Demolition would not happen until next year.