Owego celebrates annual strawberry festival with a new berry
1 of 13 — IMG_0668.jpg
Chris Knickerbocker, the appointed “strawfairy” of the festival, was out giving people a chance to say goodbye to the old wooden berry, and celebrate the new one.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo / WSKG News
2 of 13 — IMG_0089.JPG
The Owego strawberry festival draws thousands of visitors each year and marks the start of summer in the Southern Tier.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo / WSKG News
3 of 13 — IMG_0119.JPG
Down one crowded block, a line of people wait for one big draw of the day: strawberry shortcake. The Owego Rotary Club volunteers ladle syrupy strawberry preserves over crumbled biscuits, and top it with a shot of whipped cream.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo / WSKG News
4 of 13 — IMG_0098.JPG
Crowds of people explored the streets of Owego, sampling strawberry slushies, ice cream and baked goods.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo / WSKG News
5 of 13 — IMG_0096.JPG
The festival, on its 42nd year, featured a parade, live music, art vendors and tons of fried food.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo / WSKG News
6 of 13 — IMG_0109.JPG
The festival, on its 42nd year, featured a parade, live music, art vendors and tons of fried food.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo / WSKG News
7 of 13 — IMG_0108.JPG
Children enjoyed a bouncy house down one Owego alleyway.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo / WSKG News
8 of 13 — IMG_0112.JPG
Strawberry decorations adorned almost every booth during the festival.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo / WSKG News
9 of 13 — IMG_0637.jpg
Mike Russell, of Russell Farms, was out with his team selling fresh strawberries, biscuits and baked goods.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo / WSKG News
10 of 13 — IMG_0120.JPG
Russell said the hot and dry temperatures have made the strawberries sweet this year.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo / WSKG News
11 of 13 — IMG_0655.jpg
Billy Brandenburg, also known as “Inspired Slacker,” sold paintings, collages and drawings of psychedelic strawberries at his booth outside of the Black Cat Gallery.
12 of 13 — IMG_0640.jpg
Festival goers tried out a special annual strawberry popcorn flavor from Pitstop Popcorn.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo / WSKG News
13 of 13 — IMG_0658.jpg
This year, residents are also saying goodbye to a big wooden strawberry that has lived along the Susquehanna Riverbank for 10 years. The iconic berry is starting to rot and deteriorate. Elmira chainsaw carver Roy Barber was hard at work Saturday carving a new wooden berry.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo / WSKG News
The Owego Strawberry Festival draws thousands of visitors each year and marks the start of summer in the Southern Tier. This year, residents are also saying goodbye to a big wooden strawberry that has lived along the Susquehanna Riverbank for 10 years.
WSKG’s Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo was at the festival this past weekend and made an audio postcard from the event.