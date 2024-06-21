© 2024 WSKG

Elmira bridge renamed to honor two African American trailblazers: A’Don Allen and Bessie Berry

WSKG | By Natalie Abruzzo
Published June 21, 2024 at 12:32 AM EDT
Ribbon cutting for the bridge renaming dedication for A'Don Allen and Bessie Berry on Juneteenth in Elmira.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
Natalie Abruzzo / WSkG
The Allen and Berry families walk across the bridge to the pavilion for the event. James Hare, the bridge renaming committee and some members of the Catholic Solidarity Committee from the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Elmira joined the families for the bridge crossing.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
James Hare walks with Allen and Berry family members, the bridge renaming committee and some members of the Catholic Solidarity Committee from the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Elmira across the now renamed Allen-Berry Bridge on Juneteenth.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
Allen's family walks across the bridge to the pavilion for the bridge renaming ceremony.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
Elmira city councilmember Corey Cooke joins the walk across the now renamed Berry-Allen Bridge in Elmira. He was emcee for the event.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
Jamal Malik and Ted Berry walk across the bridge to the pavilion for the bridge renaming ceremony.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
A'Don Allen III and Holly Strickland stand for the national anthem during the bridge dedication ceremony.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
Georgia Verdier, A'Don Allen Jr and his wife, Donna Allen stand for the national anthem during the bridge dedication ceremony.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
Georgia Verdier pays tribute to Bessie Berry during the bridge renaming ceremony on Juneteenth in Elmira.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
Community members listen to the speakers during the Juneteenth bridge dedication ceremony for prominent community leaders, A'Don Berry and Bessie Berry.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
A'Don Allen Jr pays tribute to his father, A'Don Allen during the bridge renaming ceremony on Juneteenth in Elmira.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
Allen's family and Holly Strickland listen to the speakers during the bridge dedication ceremony.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
Ted Berry, Georgia Verdier, A'Don Allen Jr and his wife, Donna Allen listen to the speakers during the bridge dedication ceremony.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
A'Don Allen III pays tribute to his grandfather, A'Don Allen during the bridge renaming ceremony on Juneteenth in Elmira.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
City and county leaders Jackie Wilson, Jeff Aaron and Jamal Malik seated next to each other during the bridge dedication ceremony.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
Bessie Berry's son, Ted Berry speaks to the crowd at the bridge dedication ceremony in Elmira on Juneteenth.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
Jamal Malik, Chair, Chemung County Democratic Committee holds the finalized design of the plaque renaming the bridge the Allen-Berry Bridge in Elmira.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG

The Madison Avenue bridge that connects Elmira’s Northside and Southside has been renamed the Allen-Berry Bridge to honor two African American trailblazers in the city: A’Don Allen and Bessie Berry

Prominent pioneering figures in the city’s history, Allen and Berry were both the “firsts” in many positions of local government and community leadership in Chemung County.

Family, friends, colleagues and community members gathered to honor both Allen and Berry at a dedication ceremony on June 19 for the Juneteenth holiday.

Photo courtesy of Chemung County Historical Society
“Bessie Berry was a champion,” said Georgia Verdier, president of the Elmira-Corning chapter of the NAACP. “She was not afraid to follow her dreams, whatever she determined she wanted to do, regardless of circumstances.”

Berry was Verdier’s predecessor at the NAACP and mentored Verdier to take over as president.

The recommendation to rename the bridge was introduced to the Elmira City Council earlier this year.

James Hare is a former mayor of Elmira, colleague and good friend to Allen. He came up with the idea, along with the backing of community leaders Verdier, Holly Strickland and Jeff Aaron. In March, the city council unanimously approved a resolution (Resolution No. 2024-91) for the project (7-0).

Verdier said the process began several years ago with a phone call from Hare. The plaque design shares a few of their most distinctive accomplishments, though she said their lists are much longer.

“We started building and meeting weekly to plan this ceremony for today and to pull some bullets out of their lives, some meaningful bullets, because that's too much to put on a plaque like that,” said Verdier. “But we thought we would get about four or five for each one, and then maybe people who are looking at that plaque would want to know more about these two individuals.”

Photo courtesy of Chemung County Historical Society
A'Don Allen

Allen’s civic and community leadership achievements included: first African American appointed to the Elmira Civil Service Commission (1968); first African American member elected to the Chemung County Board of Supervisors, now known as the Chemung County Legislature (1969); first African American elected to the Elmira City Council (1977); and appointed deputy mayor (1988).

Some of the community and civic roles achieved by Berry included: first African American elected to the Elmira City School Board (1966); first African American appointed social worker and probation officer in Chemung County (1967); and first African American appointed corrections counselor for the Elmira Correctional Facility (1981).

Berry’s son, Ted Berry, who spoke at the event, said his mother was a doer and did not get caught up in the pomp and circumstance involved in the ceremony of events. He said she believed in the consequences and results of her efforts and attributed her success to her southern roots. Berry was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee.

The city closed the road to traffic and members of both families walked across the bridge to the pavilion at the foot of the bridge [and across from Brand Park] for the event.

James Hare, the bridge renaming committee and some members of the Catholic Solidarity Committee from the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Elmira, joined the families for the bridge crossing.

“The dedication brought people together like A'Don and Bessie tried to do,” said Hare. “I was impressed by the number of people, and a diverse number, who came out on a very hot day to be a part of the event.”

Allen’s grandson, A’Don Allen III said his grandfather would have appreciated the ceremony.

“He was pretty quiet, he would have enjoyed it, and he would have respected it, because that's what he did,” said Allen. “But he didn't do things so that he could get accolades. I think he did things because he wanted to do the right thing, and the right thing in his mind was to make sure that he left the second district in better shape than it was when he moved there.”

Allen III said Hare was one of his grandfather’s best friends and the bridge renaming was especially important to see through.

“He, as a historian himself, understands the legacy of my grandfather and Mrs. Berry, and for him, this is now a space where they'll never be forgotten.”

City councilmember for the second district, Corey Cooke, was the emcee for the event.

Plaques bearing some of the major milestones and accomplishments made by Allen and Berry will be installed on both sides of the bridge later this summer.
Tags
Local News juneteenthelmirachemung county
Natalie Abruzzo
See stories by Natalie Abruzzo