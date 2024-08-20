Steuben County proposes law to crackdown on unlicensed cannabis sales

A proposed law in Steuben County would crackdown on unlicensed cannabis sales.

The law is intended to stop illegal sales of cannabis and cannabis products from what are called “sticker stores” by authorizing regulatory inspections of suspected unlicensed sellers. The term “sticker store” stems from shops gifting cannabis to customers in exchange for buying stickers or another product. These particular shops are not officially licensed to sell state inspected products.

“Individuals who, if they choose, purchase licensed cannabis, know that they're getting something that has been through the proper reviews, that is licensed, that is certified by both the business and by New York state,” said Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler. “So, it's for the protection of the citizens, and those who choose to consume those licensed products.“

Steuben County’s Office of Weights and Measures would oversee all regulatory inspections.

The law would make the offense punishable by fines of up to $10,000 per day and no more than $25,000. In addition, a court order would seal any business operating without a state license to sell cannabis and cannabis products.

Wheeler said under new state legislation, cities can adopt their own local laws that would supersede any county laws. However, towns and villages would fall under county law.

If adopted, the county website will have a page dedicated to reporting suspected unlicensed shops.

A public hearing for the proposed law will be held Monday, August 26, during the full meeting of the Steuben County Legislature.