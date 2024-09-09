Binghamton South Side residents will vote in special election for council seat

Binghamton residents in the city council’s 6th District will vote in a special election in November, choosing between the same two candidates who tied in last year’s race.

In 2023, incumbent Republican City Council Member Phillip Strawn and Democratic challenger Rebecca Rathmell tied in the race to represent the district.

That led to a legal battle between Mayor Jared Kraham , a Republican, and the Democrat-led city council. In the end, a Broome County Supreme Court judge ruled the council had the right to appoint a new council member, but it had to appoint a Republican until a special election could be held.

The Broome County Republican Committee recommended Strawn, but the city council appointed Mike Kosty instead. The council argued that they had fulfilled their duty by picking a Republican, even if it went against the local GOP's recommendation.

Now, the 6th District race is back on, with a special election set for November. Voters will choose between the same two candidates, Strawn and Rathmell. Current City Council member Mike Kosty is not running for reelection.

“Although I would be the best candidate for the race, I am not planning on running,” Kosty said in a statement. “The local Republican party picked Phil Strawn to be their candidate. I will finish out my term and you never know what the future holds.”

Rathmell announced her candidacy in August. She said her years of work in housing and homeless services give her perspective on what residents are most worried about.

“Housing quality and housing affordability are brought up as primary concerns,” Rathmell said. “Residents are frustrated with the city's ineffective code enforcement system, and many are afraid about whether they'll be able to find a home they can afford as they age, or whether their children will be able to when they're no longer college students.”

Rathmell said her strategy to address housing issues would include creating more affordable housing, maintaining existing housing stock, and protecting people facing housing insecurity from discrimination. She said if elected, she’d also focus on food insecurity and the loss of local grocery stores.

This year, Rathmell submitted legislation to the city council to add “unhoused” as a protected group under the city’s human rights laws. The legislation passed in August.

Republican candidate Phillip Strawn, who served for four years as a city council member, is also on the ballot again. Strawn didn’t respond to WSKG’s requests for comment.

In a statement, Broome County Republican Committee Chairman Benji Federman showed support for Strawn and criticized Rathmell, calling her positions “extreme” and “not not in line with Binghamton southside residents.”

“Rathmell has called to abolish the police and allowed homeless encampments on our streets,” Federman wrote. “Phil Strawn is an experienced public servant who, on the City Council, delivered results for his constituents. The choice is clear."