Watch the Molinaro, Riley debate on WSKG

WSKG | By Phil Westcott
Published October 9, 2024 at 11:58 PM EDT
WMHT

On October 10, WSKG will air coverage of the debate between the candidates running for New York's 19th Congressional District. The Times Union, WAMC Northeast Public Radio, WMHT Public Media, and WNYT News Channel 13 will host the debate between the Republican incumbent, Congressman Marc Molinaro and his Democratic challenger, Josh Riley. Tune in to live coverage at 7 p.m. on WSKG Radio here and on the WSKG World Channel or watch the debate at 8 p.m. on WSKG-TV here.
Local News election 2024TV
Phil Westcott
