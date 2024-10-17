WSKG will host debate Thursday evening between Lea Webb, Mike Sigler

On Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m., WSKG will host a debate between the candidates running for New York's 52nd Senate District. Democratic incumbent state Sen. Lea Webb will face her Republican challenger, Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler.

The debate will be hosted by WSKG news director Tom Magnarelli and WSKG's Ithaca reporter, Aurora Berry.

You can watch or listen to the debate on WSKG-FM, WSKG-TV, or you can stream it online.

Want to know more about where the candidates stand on some of the biggest issues facing New Yorkers? You can read our candidate profiles on Sigler and Webb.