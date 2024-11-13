Molinaro concedes race for 19th Congressional District

Republican Congressman Marc Molinaro conceded the race for New York’s 19th Congressional District Tuesday evening.

Molinaro lost to Democratic challenger Josh Riley by just over 5,000 votes, or less than 1.5 points, according to unofficial results .

“Our race didn't go the way we had hoped. But let me tell you this, I am so proud of what we built together,” Molinaro said in a video released by his campaign Tuesday. “This campaign was about more than just winning a seat. It was about standing up for the people who make this day great, who work hard, who love their families and who believe in the promise of New York and America.”

Molinaro thanked volunteers, supporters and staff, and congratulated Riley.

“Josh ran a tough race, and the people of this district have placed their faith in him,” Molinaro said. “I wish you and your team's success in serving our community, and I hope you'll listen closely to the voices of every single person that calls this district home.”

Two years ago, Molinaro secured a narrow win when he faced Riley.

The 19th District race was one of the most expensive and competitive races in the country this year. It was one of three districts New York Democrats flipped in their favor last week.