Chemung County proposes $319 million budget for 2025

Chemung County is proposing a nearly $319 million budget for 2025.

County officials presented the budget earlier this month with a 2.5 percent increase to the property tax levy, which is slightly above the allowable increase under the state property tax cap of 2 percent.

In order to implement the proposed budget, the county legislature must vote to authorize overriding the property tax levy limit. The budget committee introduced a local law last week to do just that. A special meeting of the legislature on the proposed hike in the property tax levy is set for Monday evening.

The county expects to see a deficit by the end of this year. Officials say the 2025 budget will use more than $8 million of unassigned fund balance to close the budget gap.

The budget includes an increase for salaries of 3.6 percent for a total of $68 million, and a $9.5 million increase in state pension expenses.

State-mandated programs such as Medicaid, special education and pre-K, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, probation and indigent defense funds are budgeted at $46.3 million.

The Department of Social Services is proposed at $79 million, which is an increase of nearly 5 percent.

The county also recommends $45.6 million in spending for capital projects.

A public hearing for the Chemung County 2025 proposed budget is set for Monday evening at 6:45 p.m. in the Legislative Chambers on the 5th floor of the Hazlett Building in Elmira.

The legislature will vote on the budget on Dec. 2.