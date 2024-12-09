Binghamton residents will vote Tuesday on $56-million project to renovate elementary school

Binghamton residents will vote Tuesday on a referendum allowing the city school district to move forward with a $56-million capital project to renovate Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School on the city’s North Side.

The project would involve building a new two-story classroom wing with art spaces, common areas for each grade, and improvements to outdoor play spaces. It would also address significant issues with asbestos that the school has been facing for years.

If approved by voters, the project would not impact the tax levy. The school district plans to use $24 million from its capital reserve fund, and borrow the remaining $32 million, paying that money back using building aid funding from New York state.

Renovation and construction are expected to be finished by 2028, if the plan moves forward.

In 2022, the school district considered closing the elementary school, in part because of the costly asbestos removal the building needs.

Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed legislation put forward by state Sen. Lea Webb and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo that would have allowed the school to request more state aid to pay for the repairs. But a provision in the 2024 state budget allows the school district to apply for 10 years worth of state funding to make the repairs.

Voting will take place at polling sites across the city on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Binghamton city school district polling locations: