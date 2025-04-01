Protesters in Chemung County say ‘Hands off Social Security’ at rally to save safety net programs

A rally outside the Chemung County Social Security office in Big flats Monday was attended by some constituents of Southern Tier Rep. Nick Langworthy.

Demonstrators gathered in-person with signs reading “Hands Off SSA” and “Save Our Social Security.”

Protesters said they want answers from Langworthy about the possible closing of the only in-person Social Security office in the county, along with looming cuts to safety net programs such as Social Security, SNAP, Medicaid and Medicare, if a budget bill is passed in Washington.

Chemung County resident Matt Guargliardo, who became paraplegic after an accident in 2019, said temporary Social Security disability benefits helped him earn a degree so that he could work.

“I went back to school so I could pursue a career that I could do sitting down in my wheelchair and give back to the community that way,” said Guargliardo. “And then, of course, all of us in our communities, whether it's retirement benefits, whether it's disability, we all pay into the system and it's ours.”

The budget may be voted on by the U.S. House and Senate as early as this week.

This was one of several protests in the Southern Tier since the House of Representatives passed a budget proposal in February that called for $880 billion in federal spending cuts. Some constituents of Langworthy have voiced their concerns to the Chemung County Legislature and outside the congressman’s downtown Corning office.

Concerns about cuts to Social Security benefits are growing amid Elon Musk’s discrediting of the agency in public interviews, and the Department of Government Efficiency downsizing of staff, services and offices around the country.

Bob Sell, a retiree of Corning Incorporated, said he would like Langworthy to organize a “peaceful conversation” and talk with his constituents.

“Set some rules. Every person gets a minute to speak, and he could rotate around,” said Sell. “You may have to stay several hours to hear from your constituents, but recognize that they're the ones who are paying his salary, and that that's his job. He should be talking to the people who pay his salary.”

Protesters Monday came from all over the Southern Tier, with residents from Chemung and Steuben counties in attendance. The protesters included new voters, retirees, veterans, union representatives, social workers, and state and county Democratic Committee members.

In an e-newsletter, Langworthy said the Chemung County Social Security office will remain open. However, he said part of its space used for video-only hearings is set to close.

The Social Security Administration sent out a press release that stated there is a permanent closure of one hearing office in White Plains.

WSKG reached out to the Social Security Administration for clarification on the office space in Chemung County and did not hear back.