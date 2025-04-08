Large-scale solar projects at center of solar law, property owner clash in Steuben County town

Property owners in the town of Thurston want to build a solar farm on part of their land. However, the town’s new solar law may prevent any large-scale solar farms known as “Tier 3” projects from going forward.

Monica and Jeff Sweeney own 230 acres of land in Steuben County. The land was once a functioning farm.

It has been in the Sweeney family for generations and they are looking at ways to both keep the land in the family and generate money for future generations.

The Sweeneys said they have used their property to make money on numerous occasions through state conservation programs and private, individual farming arrangements. Most recently, they worked with Verizon to build a cellular tower on their land.

Jeff Sweeney said it was initially a 30-year land rental agreement with monthly payments from the company, but the family ultimately decided to receive a lump sum payment for use of the land where the tower sits.

“It did pay off the property,” said Sweeney. “So everything's free and clear, except for our taxes. And that's what we're working on- trying to get help with as far as paying taxes.”

That help included working to contract with a solar company to build a Tier 3 solar farm on a portion of their land.

Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News Cellular tower constructed on the Sweeney's property with a land-use agreement between the company and the landowners.

The town defines Tier 3 as any system that generates electricity for off-site consumption, which put a wrinkle in the Sweeneys’ plans.

The solar company wanted to build a large energy system with possible battery storage to store and supply electricity to the larger grid. It was not able to guarantee electricity confined to their property, according to the Sweeneys.

“We found out we could set a trust aside for our family, for our kids and our grandkids,” said Monica Sweeney. “Our one granddaughter is in Plattsburgh State University. We'd love to be able to help her pay for her college so she didn't walk out with a big bill overhead. But the town's not allowing us to do that, because they won't let us do what we want to do with our property.”

She is referring to the newly enacted solar law that was approved by the town board in January.

The law regulates the installation and use of solar energy systems and their equipment. It states Tier 3 solar projects must have a decommissioning plan and be able to connect with local service providers like New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) and Steuben Rural Electric Cooperative (SREC).

“The Thurston taxpayers, they have to fund this, and there's no benefit from them from this electricity,” said Michael Volino, Thurston Town Supervisor. “I mean, it's not going into their to their homes”

According to both NYSEG and SREC, currently, there are no solar electricity generators in Thurston supplying energy to the town.

Steuben County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) Executive Director Jamie Johnson said power generated from solar projects in the county is not necessarily being used for local energy consumption.

“It’s really a paper transaction,” said Johnson. “So, if somebody says they want to buy solar, I mean, they are getting an allocation of solar power, but that power that they're plugging their phones in to charge it’s just coming through the larger grid.”

According to Johnson, there are seven community solar projects and one large utility-scale solar project in the county that are contracted through the IDA.

Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News View of Sweeney property where a solar farm site was proposed in 2024. Photo Jan. 28, 2025.

Separately, the Steuben County Planning Director said the county received six referrals for proposed solar projects in 2024 in the towns of Prattsburgh, Lindley, Campbell, Hornellsville and Corning. Some of these towns have a moratorium or solar law in place.

According to the New York State Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), there are nearly 270 solar projects located in the county.

Johnson said wind and solar are just two pipelines of a larger energy portfolio going forward.

“We're in an energy transition where we have to look for other sources of power, other than fossil fuel based,” said Johnson. “Because at some point, it may not be in our lifetime, but at some point those fossil fuels are going to run out. So we need to be looking at other avenues to generate.”

New York state has an ambitious climate goal. It wants to produce 70 percent of its electricity through renewable energy sources by 2030 and have zero-emission electricity by 2040.

I think if the board doesn't put in place some regulation, that this whole town will be just like an energy colony for downstate,” expressed Volino. “And that's not the community I want to live in.”

The company the Sweeneys were hoping to contract with decided not to pursue a solar project on their land after the town’s solar law passed. It is not clear why it made this decision. WSKG reached out to the company and did not hear back in time for this report.

In an email statement to WSKG, Jeff Sweeney said: “The town has violated our personal rights, liberties, and pursuit of happiness, as well as a priority to make New York a renewable electric state as the governor of New York mandated."

His statement went on to say: “So they won and we the citizens of Thurston continue to pay rising electricity [costs] and fees. And yet continue to pay town and county taxes on land we paid for that we [cannot] use for what we want [to].”

He is now running for town supervisor against Volino in the 2025 election. Both are running on the Republican Party line.

Volino said in an email about his challenger in the election: “We live in a democracy so I’m not entitled to this role, I must earn it. My hope is that voters will realize that I have [worked] for the past 25 months on their behalf. I have put the public good above that of my own private interests.”