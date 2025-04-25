Corning-Painted Post school board approves nearly $147 million budget, 8% tax levy

The Corning-Painted Post school board approved a nearly $147 million budget on Wednesday.

Officials held several budget meetings and presented multiple versions of the 2025-26 budget with varying totals, tax levies, program and staff cuts. School budget meetings began in March.

During the April 23 school board meeting, officials unanimously approved an $8.7 million-dollar increase from last year’s budget, including a nearly 8 percent tax levy.

The tax levy exceeds the tax cap, which means the budget will require a supermajority—or 60 percent—of voter approval in order to pass.

Superintendent Michelle Caulfield said she understands residents are wary of increased costs, however, the high-dollar budget is necessary to support current staffing and school programs alike.

“I understand that if you can say no, you want to say no,” said Caulfield. “But also, because we have such a strong district, I think that people know that the school is the hub of a community, and you don't have a strong community if you don't have a strong school. So we have a decision to make in our community.“

Caulfield said the school district receives 57 percent of its funding from state aid, and the community is responsible for the remaining 43 percent.

The estimated tax increase on a $200,000 home is $354 per month—or a $15 increase per month over last year.

Last year the initial budget proposal for the Corning city schools required a supermajority vote as well. The district asked for a 5 percent tax levy. It failed at the polls, requiring a second vote. It eventually passed.

A public hearing for the proposed 2025-26 budget is set for May 13.

The budget vote and board member elections is May 20.