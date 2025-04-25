Riley calls for Trump administration to fully fund manufacturing program

Freshman Democratic congressman, Josh Riley, who represents parts of the Southern Tier, is calling on the Trump administration to commit to fully funding a national program that supports domestic manufacturing companies.

The Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) program offers consulting and support for small and mid-sized manufacturing companies.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced it would not renew funding for a handful of MEP centers across the country. The administration has since walked back those cuts—which did not include centers in New York—but the overall future of the program remains unclear.

Riley is demanding that the Trump administration permanently and fully fund the program and its local center in Binghamton, the Alliance for Manufacturing and Technology.

“It's helped create or retain thousands of local jobs, and it has supported American national security,” Riley said. “Because we're safer when we make stuff in America and in upstate New York instead of depending on adversaries like China.”

Riley visited the Eck Plastic Arts facility in Binghamton this week. The company manufactures custom plastic parts and has used the services of the MEP program.

“When the Trump administration said it would eliminate support for manufacturing operations like this, I fought back,” Riley said. “Small and mid-sized manufacturers like Eck Plastics rely on support from the Alliance for Manufacturing and Technology, which provides all kinds of tools these manufacturers need to succeed and compete.”

Eck Plastic Arts Sales Manager Sean Reardon said the company has been able to access support through the program, from consulting on cybersecurity to workforce development resources.

“They are accessible, they are affordable, and they help us grow,” said Reardon. “They are an extension of what we do here at Plastic Arts, and we wouldn't be as successful without a partnership like MEP, because they provide access to resources that we don't always have.”

Riley announced that he will create a “manufacturing advisory board,” made up of local leaders from across the district, to advise on the issue.

Riley represents New York’s 19th Congressional District, which includes Binghamton, Ithaca, Oneonta and Cortland.