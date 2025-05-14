Fans celebrate as Binghamton Black Bears win 1st back-to-back championships in league history

The Binghamton Black Bears minor league hockey team won its second consecutive championship last week. The team beat out the Carolina Thunderbirds 5-2 in the last game of the series.

It’s the first time in the Federal Prospects Hockey League’s history that a team has won the Commissioner's Cup two years in a row.

On Monday, a crowd of fans celebrated outside of Visions Arena in downtown Binghamton. Black Bears players signed autographs and fans got a chance to pose with the championship cup.

Holly McMahon, 13, has been a fan of the Black Bears ever since she went to a game two years ago. She plays hockey herself.

“This is probably one of the best days of my life, because I have loved the Black Bears ever since I came here for the first time,” McMahon said. “And I'm so excited that they finally ran it back and got what I was so excited for. It’s basically like a dream come true.”

According to officials, this team had the highest win percentage in the 52-year history of Binghamton hockey.

“The last two years you've seen us win a championship, and we can’t do that without you showing up in every game throughout the playoffs, creating an environment that teammates would want to come to,” Black Bears Captain Tyson Kirkby said. “So shout out to the fans for showing up for the boys.”

Kirkby and the rest of the team already have their eyes on next year.

“Two’s a fluke, three’s a streak, let’s run it back again.”