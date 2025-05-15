Binghamton’s Salvation Army will close indefinitely after fatal stabbing

Binghamton’s Salvation Army location on Washington Street is closing indefinitely after a fatal stabbing.

On Tuesday, 57-year-old Endicott resident Kevin Ray was fatally stabbed during a community meal at the Binghamton Salvation Army. Michael Brutvan, 37, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Binghamton police said the two men knew each other. Brutvan was remanded to the custody of the Broome County Correctional Facility Wednesday.

The Binghamton Salvation Army location offered community meals , a food and hygiene pantry and church services.

Speaking with Salvation Army officials following Tuesday's tragedy, its location on Washington St. will be closed indefinitely.



We will work with the nonprofit on temporary locations or operations, but it's clear siting these services in a downtown commercial district is not in… — Mayor Jared Kraham (@MayorKraham) May 15, 2025

Kraham announced the closure on social media Thursday and said he spoke with officials from the Salvation Army.

“We will work with the nonprofit on temporary locations or operations,” Kraham wrote. “But it's clear citing these services in a downtown commercial district is not in the best interest of public safety for our residents, small businesses and Salvation Army alike.”

The Binghamton Salvation Army did respond to WSKG’s request for comment in time for publication.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we receive new information.