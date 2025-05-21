All school budgets, propositions pass in Tompkins County

School budgets in every district in Tompkins County were accepted by voters Tuesday.

This comes after two budgets were rejected last year at the Ithaca City School District and Newfield Central School District, forcing them into a revote.

These budgets decide how much money a school district has to spend for a year and how much homeowners in the area will pay in school taxes. New York voters approved 97 percent of all school budgets this election season.

All additional propositions, which included capital projects and local library funding, also passed in Tompkins County.

Here is what voters adopted:

Ithaca City School District

The Ithaca City School District will have $169 million to spend next school year, up by about 3.69 percent. That will increase the tax levy by 3.76 percent.

Over 75 percent of voters cast a ballot in favor of the budget.

The district’s second proposition also passed, approving spending on new, low-emissions buses and renovations at Cayuga Heights Elementary School. The district will draw the money for the purchases from a capital reserve fund.

Four school board members were also elected yesterday: Jacob Shiffrin, Karen Yearwood, Erin Croyle, and Madeline Cardona.

Croyle and Yearwood both currently serve on the board. All four candidates were endorsed by the Ithaca Teachers Association.

The election results will be officially certified Wednesday at a board meeting.

Newfield Central School District

Newfield Central School District’s over $26 million proposed budget has been accepted by voters. The proposal comes with a 2.5 percent increase in the tax levy.

Sixty-eight percent of voters cast a ballot in favor of the budget.

Two propositions approving the purchase of buses, using money that will be reimbursed at least in part by the state, also passed

Proposition 2 allowed the district to purchase a wheelchair accessible bus. Proposition 3 passed by just 13 votes and authorized the purchase of an electric bus.

George Taylor, Christina Ward, and Antwane Lynch won seats on the Board of Education.

Lansing Central School District

The Lansing Central School District passed a $1.1 million budget with a spending increase of 2.86 percent. That includes a 5.13 percent increase in the amount of money collected from property taxes.

A second proposition allowing the district to purchase new diesel school buses also passed.

Susan Tabrizi and Matt Hektor were elected to the school board.

Trumansburg Central School District

The Trumansburg Central School District’s budget was overwhelmingly approved by voters, with 84 percent in favor of the $32 million spending plan. The budget includes a tax levy increase of 3.4 percent.

Voters also approved the creation of a reserve fund for buses and other purchases, and funding for Ulysses Philomathic Library.

Suzanne Organ, Jim Mielty, and James Kemmerer all won seats on the school board.

Groton Central School District

Groton accepted its $25 million budget along with a 2.49 percent increase in the amount of money the district gets from property taxes.

The district did not have any additional propositions on the ballot this year.

Phillip Esparza and Leon Brockway Jr. Secured seats on the school board.

