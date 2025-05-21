Broome, Tioga voters approve school district budgets, elect board members

Voters in Broome and Tioga counties approved their local budgets, passed propositions and elected school board members.

According to preliminary results, all school districts in the Broome and Tioga county areas successfully passed their budgets. Ninety-seven percent of district budgets passed across New York Tuesday.

School budgets set how much homeowners will pay in taxes and lay out the district’s spending plan for the year.

Here are some of the election results from school districts in the greater Binghamton area:

Binghamton City School District

The Binghamton City School District passed a nearly $155 million spending plan for 2025-26, a 3.8 percent increase compared to last school year.

The budget includes a 3.3 percent increase in the amount of money collected from property taxes.

Jesula Saintus won against Robert Moore in the race for a five-year term on the school board.

Vestal Central School District

The Vestal Central School District passed its budget with 60 percent of voters in favor of the $97 million spending plan. The budget includes an increase of 7.16 percent compared to last year’s budget. That comes with a tax levy increase of around two percent.

Incumbent Shoba Agneshwar secured another three-year term on the school board, while Brian Gorman and Lisa Cook were elected to first terms.

Voters also approved a proposition that would let the district spend $1,350,000 on school buses and vans, part of which will be paid for with state aid.

The Vestal Library budget was also approved by voters. Dannielle Swart and Suzanne Johnson were elected as library trustees with a third candidate to be determined Wednesday.

Union Endicott Central School District

Seventy-four percent of voters in the Union Endicott Central School District approved of the district’s $108 million budget . The spending plan comes with a 1.75 percent tax levy increase and represents an increase in spending of about 3.3 percent.

In the race for one open school board seat, David Jensen won against Dodie Ainslie and Shannon Sharpe.

Voters also approved a proposition allowing the district to spend $926,000 on the purchase of five school buses.

Johnson City Central School District

Johnson City Central School District passed its school budget with 73 percent of voters casting a ballot in favor of the plan. The $78 million budget includes a nearly 8 percent increase in spending but will not increase the tax levy at all.

Voters elected Milton Harding to a five-year term on the school board. They also approved propositions allowing the district to establish a facilities capital reserve fund and purchase three school buses.