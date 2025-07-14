Federal commission offers up to $500,000 local business and community grants in Southern Tier

The Southern Tier Central Regional Planning and Development Board (STC) will host a series of meetings in the Southern Tier this week on local grant opportunities from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and how to apply.

Funding for community and nonprofit projects range from $5,000 to $500,000.

All applications considered by ARC require at least 50 percent of the project’s total in matching funds.

Projects include infrastructure, local government, business development, arts and culture, tourism, health and education.

Community discussions on how to apply will begin Tuesday in Chemung County. The STC staff will be at the Big Flats Community Center at 9 a.m. on July 15.

Program staff will also be in Bath in the late afternoon on July 15. They will meet in the legislative chambers on the third floor of the Steuben County Annex Building at 4 p.m.

On July 17, staff from STC will host a third session about the ARC funding opportunities at the Schuyler County Human Services Complex.

The Appalachian Regional Commission is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It is a federal economic development partner and consists of a 13-state region from Mississippi to New York’s Southern Tier.

According to its website, ARC has provided tens of millions of dollars in grants to the Southern Tier Central region for more than forty years.