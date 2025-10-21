© 2025 WSKG

Corning town supervisor back to court for arraignment hearing this week

WSKG | By Natalie Abruzzo
Published October 21, 2025 at 3:22 PM EDT
Corning town board meeting on July 15, 2025. (l-r)
Natalie Abruzzo
/
WSKG News
Corning Town Supervisor Jennifer Mullen faces felony charges stemming from an arrest in June.

Corning Town Supervisor Jenniffer Mullen is heading back to court for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 22.

Mullen was arrested earlier this year and faces felony charges, including falsifying business records and grand larceny.

She is alleged to have provided false information to the New York State Department of Labor to file for unemployment benefits earlier this year while employed full-time as the town supervisor.

Mullen was elected to her seat in 2023.

She was vying for a county legislature position in this year’s election but lost in the June primaries to her Republican opponent Justin Eberlin.

She continues to serve as the elected town supervisor.

Mullen will be arraigned in Steuben County court on Wednesday.

The next Corning town board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 21.
Natalie Abruzzo
