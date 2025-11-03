More than 80% of races across Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben counties have no challengers

Voters in Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben counties will cast ballots in a number of competitive races this year, but the majority of seats up for election are unchallenged.

In the three counties combined, there are 221 races. Thirty-eight of these races are competitive.

Chemung County

Chemung County has 39 races . Eight have challengers and one race has zero candidates on the ballot.

There are challengers for city court judge in the city of Elmira and in the towns of Chemung, Southport, Van Etten and Horseheads.

The town of Horseheads could see its youngest candidates become members of the town council with candidates Miriam Osorio and Sebastian Mathews.

Mathews recently graduated from high school. Osorio ran for state assembly in New York District 124 last year as a Libertarian. She was disqualified from that race due to insufficient ballot signatures according to the state board of elections.

Both are running on the Democratic Party ticket.

Republican Chemung County Legislator Joseph Brennan is also running for a spot on the Horseheads Town Council as both a Republican and under the party moniker “No Fluoride.”

There are no candidates for town justice in the town of Baldwin.

Schuyler County

Eight of the 33 races in Schuyler County are competitive.

Four county legislator positions have challengers in Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4.

The town of Catharine has several candidates running for seats on the town council. In the town of Dix there is a town supervisor challenger. Voters in the town of Hector will see competitive races for town council and the town clerk/tax collector position.

Steuben County

Steuben County board of elections ballot information shows 149 races overall. Twenty-two of the races are competitive and 10 have zero candidates on the ballot.

Voters in Steuben County will choose two supreme court justices for the 7th judicial district, which covers Monroe, Livingston, Ontario, Wayne, Steuben, Seneca, Yates, and Cayuga counties.

County legislators for Districts 12 and 13, representing the towns of Erwin and Caton, Corning and Hornby, respectively, have competitive races this year.

The cities of Corning and Hornell have challengers running for city council representative offices.

Three positions in both the towns of Bradford and Cohocton have challengers and all four positions in the town of Rathbone are competitive.

Voters will go to a new polling site in the town of Bradford.

The towns of Pulteney and Dansville each have a proposition on the ballot.

Dansville voters will decide to grant some first responders and their spouses a 10 percent real property tax exemption on their residence.

Voters in Pulteney will decide on an increase to the Pulteney Free Library operating budget by $5,440 to $59,850.

The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 4. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.