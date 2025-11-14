‘Governing means putting your country first’— Rep. Langworthy on longest shutdown in US history

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history has officially ended. However, uncertainty over the Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits continues.

After more than 40 days away from Washington D.C., Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy, who represents New York’s 23rd congressional district, was in the U.S. Capitol building this week ahead of a vote to end the shutdown.

House members passed the measure Wednesday night in a vote of 222 to 209. Six Democrats voted with Republicans to reopen the government. Two Republicans voted no.

"The American people have endured a completely unnecessary and entirely avoidable government shutdown, not because Congress couldn't find common ground, but because Senator Chuck Schumer and his allies turned governing into political theater,“ said Langworthy.

Prior to the shutdown, Democratic lawmakers pushed to extend the COVID-era ACA tax credits in the continuing resolution. The move meant holding out on funding the government unless GOP lawmakers agreed to extend these subsidies.

Langworthy said he and his colleagues did pass a "clean spending bill” in September that was similar to continuing resolutions he voted to pass during the Biden administration. Extending the ACA subsidies were not included in the September measure.

"I understood that governing means putting your country first, putting the taxpayers first, and certainly putting them above politics,” said Langworthy. "You keep the lights on in the government for the American people, and that's what responsible leadership looks like.”

During the shutdown, the Trump administration ordered the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to halt Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits starting Nov. 1. With the looming freeze to food assistance, federal judges ordered the administration to use contingency funding specifically designed to keep SNAP benefits afloat.

New York declared a state of emergency and Gov. Kathy Hochul issued $65 million to food banks, pantries and soup kitchens across the state ahead of the funding freeze.

According to the Associated Press, New York issued full SNAP benefits as of Sunday.

Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News For every one meal that the Food Bank of the Southern Tier can provide, SNAP provides nine meals. SNAP serves 151,000 households across three congressional districts: NY23, NY24 and NY19.

"I believe that once [the continuing resolution] is signed into law, that all of the normal appropriations to the states who administer the program will commence very quickly,” said Langworthy.

It is unclear when full benefits will be restored to all states.

In order to reopen the government, Senate Democrats required an agreement by Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune to hold a vote in December on legislation to extend the ACA tax credits.

Twenty-four million people who do not have health insurance through their employer or Medicaid are enrolled in health care coverage through the ACA marketplace.

The ACA tax credits were put in place in 2021 and extended through 2025 by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Insurance premiums for participants will be more than twice what they are now if the subsidies expire.

"I'm very concerned about the rising price of health care, but shoveling money with no reforms just out of the pocket of the taxpayer does not solve the problem,” Langworthy said. "It enriches the insurer. So we need to get to root causes, and we have to have a robust conversation and debate about this before we can just blanketly agree to just pushing forward what is exactly failed policy.”

Langworthy represents much of the Southern Tier, including Allegany, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Tioga and Chemung counties as well as parts of Erie, Schuyler and Steuben counties.

Over 6,300 people in Langworthy’s district are enrolled in the ACA Marketplace, according to health policy organization KFF.

Republican lawmakers have not produced a plan to replace the expiring health care tax credits.

The ACA tax subsidies are set to expire at the end of the year.

Constituents in Langworthy’s district continue to ask for him to meet with them in person. He said he meets with his constituents "all the time” and that he does not have in-person town halls. He said his telephone town halls enable him to reach thousands of people.

"I will not answer to a small and angry group of constituents that are constantly harping on this topic,” he said. "I'm out in the community all the time. No one stops me on the street on this question. So it's time for you to move on with that.”

Langworthy would not discuss his seeking reelection in the 2026 midterms and his declared challengers.