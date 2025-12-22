Elmira’s Ernie Davis Community Center wins $7.5 million grant for upgrades, new addition

The Economic Opportunity Program of Chemung and Schuyler Counties (EOP) was awarded a $7.5 million grant from the state this month.

Funding will support a 7,200-square-foot-addition and upgrades to the Ernie Davis campus in the city of Elmira, which hosts the Ernie Davis Community Center and EOP offices.

"It's a true investment of people, for youth, for elders,” said EOP CEO Andrea Ogunwumi. “This grant allows us to serve multi-generationally and all of our programs.“

The buildings in the complex are named after local football celebrity Ernie Davis, who grew up in Elmira. Davis was the first African American Heisman Trophy winner. Davis won the honor in 1961. The original building that houses the community center was built in 1971 and renamed for Davis in 1989.

“It truly is an infusion, and I believe, a commitment that's coming [from] the governor's office around the importance of families and communities,“ said Ogunwumi.

Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News Local Elmiran Ernie Davis was awarded the Heisman Trophy in 1961.

On Dec. 5, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced awardees for the state’s Building Recreational Infrastructure for Communities, Kids and Seniors (NYBRICKS) grant program.

The program focuses on “building or renovating community centers that promote physical health, mental well-being, and community connections for youth and older adults,” according to a press release.

Awardees were selected if they could demonstrate “need, community impact, and viability, with priority given to underserved communities and facilities offering affordable services like childcare, eldercare, and mental health counseling.”

Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News Site plan for additions to the Ernie Davis Community Center in Elmira.

Each year, EOP serves more than 5,000 people through its many programs and services in Pre-K and afterschool programs, jobs training and education programs, access to healthcare screenings, and housing and food assistance services.

Due to the age of the original building, the center’s gymnasium plumbing, locker rooms, bathrooms and HVAC system are being “upgraded to present day standards,” including ADA compliance.

“The entire community utilizes the Ernie Davis community center as the existing building has been continuously serving youth and families for over 50 years, since 1996,” said Elmira Mayor and EOP Board Vice President Dan Mandell. “It is in need of renovation and square footage expansion to meet the needs of our programs in our community, [NY BRICKS] grant addresses that need for the city of Elmira and beyond.”

The organization’s operating budget is $9.7 million with the majority of funding going to child care services in the community.

The total cost of the proposed project is $9.5 million. The organization will rely on corporate and individual donors to fill in a $2 million gap in funding.

Ogunwumi announced during the press conference that approximately $600,000 in corporate donations have been pledged by the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes, Hilliard Corporation and Corning Incorporated to help close the $2 million gap.

A site plan drafted by Fagan Engineers and submitted for the grant suggested building a museum honoring the legacy of Davis as part of the overall project.

Construction for the Ernie Davis Community Center is expected to begin in 2027.