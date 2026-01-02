© 2026 WSKG

New Binghamton law bans city cooperation with ICE

WSKG | By Celia Clarke
Published January 2, 2026 at 12:15 PM EST
Several Binghamton City Council members held a press conference in December introducing the proposed legislation. It was passed December 17.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo
/
WSKG News
Binghamton City Council Member Rebecca Rathmell spoke at a press conference in December introducing the proposed legislation. The city council unanimously passed the proposal at its December 17 meeting.

A new Binghamton law prohibits the use of any city funds, resources or personnel for federal immigration purposes.

The city council unanimously passed the proposal at its December 17 meeting. Mayor Jared Kraham returned the legislation to the city clerk without his signature or a veto. That meant the legislation automatically became law on December 28.

Kraham previously stated that he would not approve of city law enforcement being involved in federal immigration activities.

The new restrictions only apply to the City of Binghamton. They do not affect the Broome County sheriff’s agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) which allows immigration detainees to be held in the county jail.

ICE arrests have increased in Broome County and across the Southern Tier as part of a nationwide increase in immigration enforcement by the Trump administration.
