New Binghamton law bans city cooperation with ICE

A new Binghamton law prohibits the use of any city funds, resources or personnel for federal immigration purposes.

The city council unanimously passed the proposal at its December 17 meeting. Mayor Jared Kraham returned the legislation to the city clerk without his signature or a veto. That meant the legislation automatically became law on December 28.

Kraham previously stated that he would not approve of city law enforcement being involved in federal immigration activities.

The new restrictions only apply to the City of Binghamton. They do not affect the Broome County sheriff’s agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) which allows immigration detainees to be held in the county jail.