New York Assemblyperson Donna Lupardo endorses a candidate in the race for her seat

Democratic Assemblyperson Donna Lupardo has endorsed Dan Norton to replace her in the state assembly.

In January, Lupardo announced she will not run for reelection. She represents the 123rd Assembly district, which includes the towns of Vestal and Union and part of the City of Binghamton.

Lupardo said Norton has "all of the qualities of an exceptional representative.” She called him “a well-respected member of our community, active in many important organizations, and dedicated to public service.”

Norton is running as a Democrat. He was born and raised in Broome County and is an attorney with the Binghamton office of Hinman, Howard, & Kattell. He said he was “deeply honored” to have Lupardo’s endorsement.

There are three other candidates in the race: Democrats Nick Libous and Dan Livingston and Republican Lynn Parker.

Following Lupardo’s announcement, Livingston released a statement saying, “I will continue to run my race in support of the working families who are being abandoned in this new economy; living on the brink of eviction and foreclosure in a world characterized by AI-generated job losses, and elite cruelty.”

Petitioning to get on the ballot begins Feb. 26. The primary elections are on June 23.

Note: Dan Norton is a member of the WSKG Board of Trustees. His employer, the law firm Hinman, Howard, & Kattell is a WSKG underwriter.