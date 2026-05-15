$150.7 million budget, 2.56 percent tax levy, 3 open board seats in Corning school district elections

The Corning-Painted Post Area School District (C-PP) presented its 2026-2027 budget proposal to the public for comment earlier this week.

The budget is $150,709,245 million. It is $6.4 million dollars above last year’s budget.

This budget includes a 2.56 percent tax levy, which is within the state tax cap. That means it requires a 50 plus 1 percent simple majority at the polls.

The tax rate is nearly $19.80 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

According to budget documents, salaries and benefits make up 66 percent of the overall district expenditures.

The largest revenue streams for the district are state aid at 49 percent and the tax levy at 42 percent.

The district is still waiting for New York’s final state budget as are all school districts in the state. The budget was due at the beginning of April.

Last year, the C-PP budget and ballot measures did not pass on the first vote. The initial budget asked voters to approve a tax levy over the state tax cap. The proposal required a supermajority vote—or 60 percent in order to pass.

After adjusting the tax levy, securing a $2,000,000 million grant from Corning Incorporated and sending a lower budget back out to the polls, voters approved the 2025 budget.

It was the third time in the district’s history that the budget failed, according to school officials.

In 2024, the proposal also failed the initial vote and eventually passed on a second vote.

The school district secured a $1,000,000 million grant from Corning Incorporated again this year. It will support the High School Learning Center, some classroom services and music programs.

In addition to passing or rejecting the budget, voters will weigh in on two ballot propositions.

Proposition 2 is to approve a $1,1129,000 million bond resolution for the purchase of four large diesel-powered buses and two wheelchair lift gas-fueled buses.

Proposition 3 would approve the $1,567,977 million budget for the Southeast Steuben County Library.

The library’s budget proposal comes with a tax rate of $50.21 per $100,000 of assessed property value. It is an increase of nearly $2 over last year.

According to the library’s website, the tax levy is within the state tax cap.

The library budget is not part of the school district’s budget. It is attached to the school budget vote through State Education Law 259. The law helps libraries hold their public vote alongside the school district’s budget vote.

The library’s website states that the school district “runs the election, provides the required public notices, collects and disperses the funds”.

Voters will also choose three school board members on the ballot.

There are four people running for the seats..

Board candidates include incumbent Boh Ruffin, a senior manager with Corning Incorporated, and newcomers Tabitha Treacy, an educator with the Horseheads Central School District, Lyndsie Guy, the president of the Southeast Steuben County Library board, and Chris Walters, executive director of the ARTS Council of the Southern Tier.

Information on the board candidates can be found along with budget documents and polling sites on the district website.

School budget voting and board member elections take place on next Tuesday, May 19.